Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 111, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 86. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Napa, CA
