The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 72. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Napa, CA
