Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Napa, CA

The Napa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 73. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.