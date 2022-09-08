The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 75. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Napa, CA
