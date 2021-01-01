 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News