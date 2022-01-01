 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from SAT 7:00 AM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

