Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from SAT 7:00 AM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
