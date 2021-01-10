Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in American Canyon: Clear early then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.