Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
