Tonight's weather conditions in American Canyon: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from MON 3:00 AM PST until MON 3:00 PM PST. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
