Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

