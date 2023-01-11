Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 10:30 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
