This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from TUE 5:00 AM PST until TUE 1:00 PM PST. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
