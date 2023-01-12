This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is ca…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 2…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. T…
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 t…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's a…
For the drive home in Napa: Windy with rain likely. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. L…