Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

