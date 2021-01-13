Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in American Canyon: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.