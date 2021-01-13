 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in American Canyon: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News