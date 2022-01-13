Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for sca…
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Winds…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Winds should be calm …
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.