Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:37 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST.