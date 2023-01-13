This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:37 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is ca…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 2…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. T…
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 t…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees to…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Showers and thundershowers likely. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy …