For the drive home in American Canyon: Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
