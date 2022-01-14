 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

