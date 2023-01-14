Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.