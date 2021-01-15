 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in American Canyon: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. American Canyon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

