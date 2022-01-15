 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM PST until SAT 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

