For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM PST until SAT 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Winds…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see ge…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa…