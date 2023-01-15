This evening's outlook for Napa: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until SAT 11:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
