Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.