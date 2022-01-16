This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 d…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see ge…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees toda…
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa…