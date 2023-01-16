Napa's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until MON 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
