 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in American Canyon: Clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in American Canyon. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News