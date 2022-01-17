 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

