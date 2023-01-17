 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

