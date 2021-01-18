This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in American Canyon will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
