Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south.