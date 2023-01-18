Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
