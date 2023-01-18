 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News