This evening in American Canyon: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 3:00 PM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
