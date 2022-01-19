 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

