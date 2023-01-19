 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from THU 6:00 AM PST until MON 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

