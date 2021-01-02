This evening's outlook for American Canyon: A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
