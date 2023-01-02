This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Napa will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 PM PST until MON 9:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
