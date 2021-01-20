This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Winds …
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degree…
Today's temperature in American Canyon will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. Winds s…
American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees toda…
American Canyon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Today's temperature in American Canyon will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm …
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
For the drive home in American Canyon: Clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and varia…
It will be a warm day in American Canyon. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, wit…