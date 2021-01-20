Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.