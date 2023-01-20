 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until MON 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News