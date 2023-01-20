This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until MON 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Napa: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for…
This evening in Napa: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. C…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Scattered s…
Napa's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locall…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Rain …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, wit…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a bri…
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks li…