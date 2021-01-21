 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

American Canyon's evening forecast: Clear early then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

