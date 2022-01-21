This evening's outlook for Napa: Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 7:00 AM PST until SAT 7:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
