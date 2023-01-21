Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM PST until SAT 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.