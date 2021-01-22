American Canyon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the American Canyon area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Winds …
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Today's temperature in American Canyon will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
American Canyon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Today's temperature in American Canyon will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm …
For the drive home in American Canyon: Clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and varia…
It will be a warm day in American Canyon. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, wit…
This evening in American Canyon: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. American Canyon peo…