Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
