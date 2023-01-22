 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM PST until MON 7:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

