Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

