This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
