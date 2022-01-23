Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.