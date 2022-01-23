For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
