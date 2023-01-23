 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

