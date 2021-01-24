 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

American Canyon's evening forecast: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 PM PST until MON 3:00 PM PST. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

