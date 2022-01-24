 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

