Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

