Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until MON 9:00 PM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.